3/10: Sunday Morning Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Tracy Smith talks with SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher about the success of last year's actors strike. Plus: Ted Koppel sits down with Jimmy Kimmel in advance of his hosting duties for Sunday's Academy Awards ceremony; Seth Doane profiles Oscar-winning actress Marcia Gay Harden, now starring in the CBS series "So Help Me Todd"; David Pogue explores the many reasons why more and more people are watching TV with the closed captions on; Jonathan Vigliotti meets a young filmmaker whose short film, "Gruff," is practically made of paper; Robert Krulwich offers us a video essay about an intriguing property of vowels; and Luke Burbank has a radical suggestion for Daylight Saving Time.