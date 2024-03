Marcia Gay Harden on a life lived off-screen Since breaking out in the Coen Brothers' "Miller's Crossing," Marcia Gay Harden has won an Oscar (for "Pollock") and a Tony Award, and says she's appeared in more movies than she can count. But the self-described workaholic is much more comfortable being known as an actress than a celebrity. She talks with correspondent Seth Doane about her TV series, "So Help Me Todd," her interest in pottery, and how her three kids inspired her LGBTQ+ activism.