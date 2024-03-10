Actors union president Fran Drescher on SAG-AFTRA's victory Last year, actors and writers walked off the job after contract talks with film and TV producers broke down. Fran Drescher, president of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, spearheaded the negotiations that ended up winning huge concessions from corporations in Hollywood. Drescher talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about what studio bosses learned about her over the course of the strike – and what she learned about herself.