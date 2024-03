From 2010: Bill Geist attends the Oscars of celebrity impersonators "Sunday Morning" correspondent Bill Geist visited a red carpet, not in Hollywood, but in Las Vegas, site of the Reel Awards, which honors excellence in the field of celebrity impersonators. Geist meets a galaxy of fake stars, fake singers and fake presidents, and talks with Janna Joos, who runs a talent agency for faux celebrities. Originally broadcast on "Sunday Morning" March 7, 2010.