The popularity of turning captions "on"

Whether you have lousy TV speakers, are hard of hearing, are distracted by the kids, or are watching a film with actors who mumble, chances are you are using the captions option while watching TV, even if they're not translating a foreign language. Correspondent David Pogue talks with Oscar-winning sound mixer Tom Fleischman, who explains – despite technological advances in audio – why films may be getting harder to hear. Pogue also sits down with Jeff Tashige, whose closed-caption work for Netflix has gone viral.
