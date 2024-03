Jimmy Kimmel on hosting the Oscars Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, and Molly McNearney, the co-head writer of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," share more than a job; their marriage colors their humor. And now, they're responsible for Hollywood's biggest show, when Kimmel hosts the 96th annual Academy Awards (which McNearney will executive produce). They talk with "Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel about how much is too much when making fun of celebrities, and share some jokes you won't hear at Sunday's Oscar ceremony.