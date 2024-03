Community rallies to give legally blind man rides to work In Cabot, Arkansas, store janitor Bill Moczulewski would walk five miles, in any weather, to work the overnight shift at the local Walmart. A couple years ago, Christy Conrad saw Moczulewski out walking and offered him a ride. When she found out Moczulewski is legally blind, she started a Facebook group, Mr. Bill's Village, so that others could offer him a ride, too. Steve Hartman reports on the overwhelming response.