This week on "Sunday Morning" (June 5)
Host: Jane Pauley.
HEADLINES: Pomp and circumstance at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Correspondent Mark Philips reports on the weekend's festivities as Britain honors the beloved 96-year-old monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.
EXHIBIT: Beatles exhibit captures the magic behind the music
A Beatles exhibition at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, featuring one-of-a-kind artifacts and instruments, explores the creation of some of pop's most indelible songs, during the period leading up to the band's breakup. "Sunday Morning" host Jane Pauley reports.
HEADLINES: Russia's invasion after 100 days: Ukraine continues to fight back
The war for Ukraine has turned into a slugfest of dueling artillery, with heavy losses by both Russian and Ukrainian forces. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with retired Gen. David Petraeus, and with American veteran volunteer Mark Hayward, about control on the ground and the Ukrainian offensive to retake Russian-occupied territory.
SPORTS: Baseball that's gone bananas
There's no crying in baseball, but there are a lot of laughs, when the Savannah Bananas bring their circus antics to the ballpark. The Georgia-based Coastal Plain League team has attracted millions of fans with their TikTok videos, which show batters on stilts or players in kilts. Correspondent Kris Van Cleave checks out the playful play-by-play.
NEWS: Rep. Liz Cheney describes Jan. 6 "conspiracy" as "extremely broad … well-organized"
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two Republicans on the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 insurrection and its attempt to overturn Donald Trump's election loss, talks with CBS News' Robert Costa about what the upcoming hearings will reveal to the American people about the threat to democracy. She also says there is a GOP "cult of personality" around Trump, and that there are too many people in the Republican Party "who are not taking their responsibilities seriously."
PREVIEW: Liz Cheney: There "is absolutely a cult of personality around Donald Trump" in the GOP
The Wyoming Republican talks about the state of her party today.
PASSAGE: In memoriam
BROADWAY: Playwright Michael R. Jackson on "A Strange Loop"
The musical nominated for 11 Tony Awards features an unlikely protagonist: A young, queer Black man working as an usher in a Broadway theater, writing a musical about a young, queer Black man working as an usher in a Broadway theater. The show's writer and composer, Michael R. Jackson, talks with correspondent Rita Braver about mining his own life for a tale of change and self-acceptance.
SUNDAY PROFILE: Jeff Bridges on mortality and life after COVID
The Oscar-winning actor, who'd led a seemingly charmed life as the star of such hits as "Crazy Heart" and "The Big Lebowski," talks with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz about his terrifying health crises – from his 2020 diagnosis for lymphoma, to spending five weeks in the hospital with COVID-19 contracted while undergoing chemo – and how he emerged feeling "a lotta love from a lotta people."
To watch a trailer for the new series "The Old Man" click on the video player below:
COMMENTARY: January 6 hearings: Can our Union survive?
Never before had a U.S. president pushed to overturn an election. The Select Committee hearings into the violent attack on Congress by Trump supporters, and about the ongoing struggle between the will of the voters and election deniers, may determine whether forces of democracy or of chaos prevail. CBS News' John Dickerson reports.
FAST FOOD: A fix for McDonald's soft-serve machines?
As broken McDonald's soft-serve ice-cream machines became a national punchline, tech startup Kytch developed a device that helped McDonald's franchisees get their machines back online. And that's when the fight over soft-serve began to really heat up. Correspondent David Pogue has the story of how McDonald's ice cream machines became the center of a $900 million lawsuit.
SCIENCE: The role of Earth's oceans in climate change
As greenhouse gases warm the Earth, our oceans play a significant role in absorbing heat that helps regulate rising temperatures. But as Robert Krulwich explains, there is a huge price to pay for heating the oceans. He explains why in this first of a series of "CBS Sunday Morning" video essays, "Oceans Give, Oceans Take."
