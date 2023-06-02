This week on "Sunday Morning" (June 4)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

COVER STORY: Opposing affirmative action: Can college admissions become truly colorblind?

With the Supreme Court poised to decide two cases challenging the use of race as a consideration in college and university admissions, correspondent Rita Braver talks with the man responsible for launching multiple cases against affirmative action in higher education, as well as with advocates for and against maintaining the practice.

The Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education and Innovation, at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, designed by Jeanne Gang. CBS News

ARCHITECTURE: Architect Jeanne Gang on changing the shape of a city

Jeanne Gang, arguably the most important female architect working today, heads her own firm, Studio Gang, which is pushing the boundaries of the good that architecture can do, for connecting communities and for the environment. Gang talked with correspondent Martha Teichner about her most recent project, an expansion of New York's American Museum of Natural History, and about the skyscrapers, airport terminal, and other civic spaces she has designed in her hometown of Chicago meant to transform spaces, outside and within.

Every day 15 million packages are moved through one of FedEx's transit hubs. CBS News

BUSINESS: FedEx: A 50-year revolution of business

When Fred Smith started his next-day delivery company Federal Express in 1973, flying packages to customers, it was not an overnight success. Today FedEx moves 15 million packages a day aboard its fleet of aircraft, through hubs in Memphis and other cities, to more than 200 countries around the world. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with Smith about how the former Marine captain and decorated Vietnam veteran transformed the shipping industry.

Tony Award-nominee Jodie Comer (right), with correspondent Erin Moriarty, on the New York stage where Comer performs the one-woman drama, "Prima Facie." CBS News

BROADWAY: Jodie Comer on the impact of "Prima Facie": "I think we were all taken aback by it"

Jodie Comer, who won an Emmy Award for her role of a Russian assassin on the TV series "Killing Eve," is now an Oliver Award-winner and Tony-nominee for her performance in the one-woman play "Prima Facie," as a London barrister confronting injustice in the legal system with regards to victims of sexual assault. CBS News' Erin Moriarty talks with Comer, and with playwright Suzie Miller, about the dynamics of the play, the responses from audiences, and how a "scrappy" young woman from Liverpool with no formal training found success on stage.

PASSAGE: In memoriam



BOOKS: "The Book of Charlie": Wisdom from a centenarian neighbor

When Washington Post editor David Von Drehle moved into a new home, he found his neighbor, Charlie White, was not your typical 102-year-old. Striking up a friendship, Von Drehle discovered the colorful White, who'd already lived a couple of lifetimes, had a lot to teach others about making the most of our time alive. Correspondent Luke Burbank talks with Von Drehle about a remarkable character, the subject of "The Book of Charlie."

Actor Mark Hamill. CBS News

MOVIES: Mark Hamill on "The Machine," Luke Skywalker, and supporting Ukraine

The actor famous for starring as a Jedi confronting his father in a galaxy far, far away, is now playing the father of Bert Kreischer, a comedian in trouble with the Russian mob, in the comedy "The Machine." Correspondent Tracy Smith sits down with Hamill to talk about being launched into the stratosphere with "Star Wars"; putting fame in perspective; and being a voice of hope to the people of Ukraine.

Journie Muse as the Girl with the Golden Locks, from the fairy tale book "Crowned." Photography by Kahran and Regis Bethencourt. St. Martin's Press

ARTS: Photographers Kahran and Regis Bethencourt reimagine fairy tales

In their new book, "Crowned: Magical Folk and Fairy Tales from the Diaspora," photographers Kahran and Regis Bethencourt challenge preconceived notions about fairy tale heroines and shatter traditional beauty standards. Correspondent Faith Salie talks with the husband-and-white team who travel the world to capture photos celebrating differences.

COMMENTARY: Former Treasury Secretary Robert Rubin condemns threats to default on U.S. gov't debt

The United States avoided default this week when the House passed a bill to raise the debt ceiling. But Robert Rubin, who served as treasury secretary in the Clinton administration, says the political fight that threatened the government's ability to pay its bills threatened severe economic harm, and that any future fights over the debt ceiling are risky and irresponsible.

Reyhaneh Jabbari, on trial in Iran for murdering her attempted rapist, is the subject of the documentary "Seven Winters in Tehran." Courtesy Human Rights Watch Film Festival

MOVIES: Watch 2023 Human Rights Watch Film Festival documentaries in NYC and at home

Powerful exposés of human rights abuses, war and deforestation are being screened in New York City May 31-June 8, and available nationwide via streaming June 5-11.

"HERE COMES THE SUN": Actor Jeremy Strong and 150 years of Levi's 501 jeans (Video)Actor Jeremy Strong sits down with Ben Mankiewicz to discuss his four seasons playing Kendall Roy on HBO's hit series "Succession." Then, Serena Altschul travels to the Eureka Innovation Lab in San Francisco, California, to learn about Levi's legendary 501 blue jeans.

