Mark Hamill on being Luke Skywalker The actor famous for starring as a Jedi confronting his father in a galaxy far, far away, is now playing the father of Bert Kreischer, a comedian in trouble with the Russian mob, in the comedy "The Machine." Correspondent Tracy Smith sits down with Hamill to talk about being launched into the stratosphere with "Star Wars"; putting fame in perspective; and being a voice of hope to the people of Ukraine.