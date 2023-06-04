Watch CBS News

Passage: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week, including songwriter Cynthia Weil, who - with her partner and husband Barry Mann - wrote such classics as "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'."
