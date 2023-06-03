From the archives: Songwriters Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann Lyricist Cynthia Weil, who with her husband Barry Mann was half of one of the most successful songwriting teams in New York's fabled Brill Building, and who wrote or co-wrote hits for such artists as Neil Diamond, Linda Ronstadt and Lionel Richie, died June 1, 2023, at age 82. In this "Sunday Morning" profile that aired February 8, 2015, Weil and Mann talk with correspondent Rita Braver about their love-hate competition with Carole King (dramatized in the musical "Beautiful"), and about creating such classics as "On Broadway" and "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'."