Here Comes the Sun: Actor Jeremy Strong and 150 years of Levi’s 501 jeans Actor Jeremy Strong sits down with Ben Mankiewicz to discuss his four seasons playing Kendall Roy on HBO’s hit series "Succession." Then, Serena Altschul travels to the Eureka Innovation Lab in San Francisco, California, to learn about Levi’s legendary 501 blue jeans. "Here Comes the Sun" is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on "CBS Sunday Morning."