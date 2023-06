"The Book of Charlie": A centenarian's life well-lived When Washington Post editor David Von Drehle moved into a new home, he found his neighbor, Charlie White, was not your typical 102-year-old. Striking up a friendship, Von Drehle discovered the colorful White, who'd already lived a couple of lifetimes, had a lot to teach others about making the most of our time alive. Correspondent Luke Burbank talks with Von Drehle about a remarkable character, the subject of "The Book of Charlie."