6/4: Sunday Morning Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Rita Braver looks at the debate over affirmative action cases being decided by the Supreme Court. Plus: Tracy Smith sits down with "Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill; Martha Teichner visits architect Jeanne Gang; Erin Moriarty interviews actress Jodie Comer, a Tony-nominee for the one-woman play "Prima Facie"; David Martin profiles the founder and chairman of FedEx, Fred Smith; Faith Salie talks with photographers Kahran and Regis Bethencourt about their book of reimagined fairy tales; and Luke Burbank reports on the subject of a new book, "The Book of Charlie: Wisdom from the Remarkable American Life of a 109-Year-Old Man."