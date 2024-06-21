This week on "Sunday Morning" (June 23)
COVER STORY: "The Sopranos" at 25: Looking back on TV's greatest hour
In 1999, a series premiered on HBO that would change television: "The Sopranos," the saga of a New Jersey crime family headed by Tony Soprano, an anti-hero who enters therapy to question a lifetime of violence and corruption. Correspondent Anthony Mason talks with series creator David Chase, and the show's stars Edie Falco, Steven Van Zandt, Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa, about the personal and cultural impact of "The Sopranos"; about the late James Gandolfini, whose performance as Tony Soprano Chase calls "otherworldly"; and about the series' controversial finale.
ALMANAC: June 23
"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.
TECH: The Wayback Machine, a time machine for the web
The internet is ephemeral, with the average life of a web page – before it's changed or deleted – about 100 days. And so, the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine has been making backups of websites every day since 1996, with nearly 900 billion pages preserved, available to all. But making books and music freely available has led to several lawsuits brought by record labels and the book publishing industry. Correspondent David Pogue reports.
MOVIES: June Squibb on her action-comedy debut in "Thelma"
Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with Academy Award-nominated actress June Squibb who, at age 94, is playing her first leading film role in the comedy "Thelma," about a grandmother who seeks revenge against a scam artist. There are even chase scenes (on scooters)! Rocca also talks with the film's writer-director, Josh Margolin, and his gritty and tenacious grandmother, Thelma Post, who at 103 inspired the tale of a woman fighting for what's hers.
To watch a trailer for "Thelma" click on the video player below:
POLITICS: Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff
Our nation's first "second gentleman," husband of the first female U.S. vice president, Doug Emhoff gave up a lucrative career as an entertainment lawyer to support his wife, Kamala Harris; and as the first Jewish person in his position, he has taken a leading role in the administration's fight against antisemitism and hate crimes. He talks with correspondent Rita Braver about being a vice presidential spouse, and about how Kamala Harris is "the toughest person out there."
PASSAGE: Willie Mays + Donald Sutherland
"Sunday Morning" looks back on the careers of two greats who passed this week: Baseball's beloved Willie Mays, and acclaimed actor Donald Sutherland.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Willie Mays, the "Say Hey Kid" (YouTube Video)
Baseball legend Willie Mays, one of the most talented and beloved players in MLB history, died June 18, 2024 at age 94. In this August 5, 1979 report for "CBS Sunday Morning," Mays talked with correspondent Ray Gandolf about his love for the game on the occasion of being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., and participated in Old Timer's Day at Shea Stadium.
GALLERY: Donald Sutherland 1935-2024
The actor, recipient of a lifetime achievement Academy Award, was renowned for such films as "MASH," "Klute," "Don't Look Now," "Ordinary People," and "The Hunger Games."
WORLD: Combatants for Peace: Seeking a solution without violence
Formed 18 years ago, the group Combatants for Peace began bringing together former combatants from both sides of the Israeli-Palestinian divide – emphasizing the all-too-rare-approaches of dialogue, understanding, and community building. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with participants (including an Israeli military veteran and a former member of Hamas) who now seek purpose through cooperation.
HARTMAN: Vacationland
MOVIES: Jude Law
Lee Cowan reports.
To watch a trailer for "Firebrand" click on the video player below:
CAMPAIGN 2024: The Biden-Trump debate: An interview for the nation's top job
CBS News correspondent John Dickerson, anchor of "The Daily Report," looks at the historical precedents of presidential debates, and explains why a Biden-Trump debate is like no other.
FOOD: The father-and-son team behind "Hunger Pangs"
Food writer Kevin Tang and his dad, Jeffrey, are exploring their Asian heritage as hosts of a YouTube cooking show for America's Test Kitchen, "Hunger Pangs." They're also co-authors of a new cookbook, "A Very Chinese Cookbook: 100 Recipes from China & Not China (But Still Really Chinese)." They talk with correspondent Martha Teichner about food's special familial bond.
RECIPE: Honey-Walnut Shrimp from Kevin and Jeffrey Tang of America's Test Kitchen
The authors of America's Test Kitchen's "A Very Chinese Cookbook" offer their take on a not-entirely-authentic Chinese dish.
NATURE: TBD
