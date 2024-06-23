Watch CBS News

6/23: Sunday Morning

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Anthony Mason looks back at the series that changed television, "The Sopranos." Also: Rita Braver profiles our nation's first "second gentleman," Doug Emhoff; Lee Cowan sits down with actor Jude Law, who plays King Henry VIII in the historical drama "Firebrand"; Mo Rocca interviews 94-year-old actress June Squibb, now starring in the action-comedy "Thelma"; Seth Doane talks with members of the group Combatants for Peace, who promote cooperation between Israelis and Palestinians; Martha Teichner goes in the kitchen with Jeffrey and Kevin Pang, hosts of "Hunger Pangs"; John Dickerson explores historical precedents for this week's debate between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump; and David Pogue takes a deep dive into the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine.
