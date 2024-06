June Squibb on her action-comedy debut in "Thelma" Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with Academy Award-nominated actress June Squibb who, at age 94, is playing her first leading film role in the comedy "Thelma," about a grandmother who seeks revenge against a scam artist. There are even chase scenes (on scooters)! Rocca also talks with the film's writer-director, Josh Margolin, and his gritty and tenacious grandmother, Thelma Post, who at 103 inspired the tale of a woman fighting for what's hers.