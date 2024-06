Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff Our nation's very first "second gentleman," husband of the first female U.S. vice president, Doug Emhoff gave up a lucrative career as a lawyer to support his wife, Kamala Harris; and as the first Jewish person in his position, he has taken a leading role in the administration's fight against antisemitism and hate crimes. He talks with correspondent Rita Braver about being a vice presidential spouse, and about how Kamala Harris is "the toughest person out there."