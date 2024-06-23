"Sopranos" costars on James Gandolfini Actor James Gandolfini, who became fixed in the public consciousness as the lead figure in the acclaimed HBO series "The Sopranos," died on June 19, 2013, at age 51. In this web exclusive, correspondent Anthony Mason talks with actors Edie Falco, Steven Van Zandt, Steve Schirripa and Michael Imperioli, along with series creator David Chase, who remember Gandolfini's achievement in creating the character of mob boss Tony Soprano; reflect on his acting skills and how he responded to fame; and recall the shock of losing him.