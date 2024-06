Jude Law on "Firebrand" and the actor's "long game" Oscar-nominated actor Jude Law's latest role is King Henry VIII, opposite Alicia Vikander as the royal's sixth wife Katherine Parr, in the historical drama "Firebrand." It's just one in a long line of tortured and textured characters he enjoys inhabiting; in fact, he tells correspondent Lee Cowan, it's part of the actor's "long game" to avoid being typecast as a heartthrob.