The Internet Archive's Wayback Machine The internet is ephemeral, with the average life of a web page – before it's changed or deleted – about 100 days. And so, the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine has been making backups of websites every day since 1996, with nearly 900 billion pages preserved, available to all. But making books and music freely available has led to several lawsuits brought by record labels and the book publishing industry. Correspondent David Pogue reports.