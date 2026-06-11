This week on "Sunday Morning" (June 14)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley.





COVER STORY: In Japan, life lessons in healthy eating

In the United States, the percentage of obese adults is about ten times what it is in Japan, even though fast food, junk food, pizza and donuts are popular. Correspondent Adam Yamaguchi looks at what differentiates the Japanese diet. He also learns how one company helps track its employees' health, and how schools make it their mission to design lunches that give Japanese children a taste of a healthy life.

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ALMANAC: June 14

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.



HISTORY: "Do not open until July 4, 2276": What will America's Time Capsule reveal?

As America turns 250, many celebrations are looking back on our nation's past – but one looks to the future. By law, a time capsule is to be buried in Philadelphia on July 4, not to be opened until 2276, in time for America's quincentennial. Correspondent Faith Salie looks into what objects – high tech and low – made the cut to be preserved for posterity; and how the capsule itself was designed to survive 250 years underground.

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U.S. goalkeeper Hope Solo dives for a save against Australia, a 2015 play captured by artist Lyndon J. Barrois Sr. using the medium of chewing gum wrappers. [A detail from "Fútballet," 2018.] Lyndon J. Barrois Sr.

ARTS: Soccer art made from gum wrappers

Artist Lyndon J. Barrois Sr. painstakingly sculpts art depicting soccer players. His medium of choice? The humble chewing gum wrapper. Correspondent Luke Burbank talks with Barrois about his Los Angeles exhibit, "Fútbol Is Life: Animated Sportraits," which captures iconic moments from nearly 100 years of the World Cup in tiny pieces of paper and foil.

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Child actor Bill Mumy in "The Twilight Zone," and today. CBS/CBS News

SUNDAY PROFILE: "It's a Good Life" for actor Bill Mumy

Actor Bill Mumy first became known for his childhood appearances on classic series such as "The Twilight Zone," and later as Will Robinson on "Lost in Space." Correspondent Jim Axelrod discovers how Mumy, now 72, avoided the dangers that other child actors faced while pursuing a Hollywood career, as an Emmy-nominated songwriter, touring musician and recording artist, and finds out what has kept Mumy grounded.

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PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.

A "no trespassing" sign is hung on a gate outside the Astrodome in Houston, June 24, 2025. Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

U.S.: The Astrodome: Inside the stadium that changed sports forever

When the Houston Astrodome opened in 1965, the world's first domed stadium was hailed as the "Eighth Wonder of the World," and became one of America's top tourist attractions. But after decades of decline, the Dome now sits empty beside its successor, NRG Stadium. Correspondent Mo Rocca goes inside the landmark with those debating its fate, and those reimagining its future.

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HARTMAN: TBD



Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance. CBS News

POLITICS: JD and Usha Vance on faith and family

Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha, are expecting their fourth child. They talked with "Sunday Morning" national correspondent Robert Costa about family, his conversion to Catholicism, and his book, "Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith." The vice president also defends the Trump administration's war with Iran, which has put Vance at odds with Pope Leo XIV.

PREVIEW: Vance says U.S. "very close" to deal with Iran (Video)

The vice president said the U.S. is "very close" to reaching a deal with Iran, but it could come next week, or months from now.

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COMMENTARY: Ted Danson on aging



NATURE: Hoh Rain Forest in Washington State





WEB EXCLUSIVES:

MARATHON: Steven Spielberg (YouTube Video)

Watch this collection of "Sunday Morning" features on the films of Steven Spielberg, including:

The making of "Jaws," with Richard Dreyfuss (2025)

John Leonard reviews "Jurassic Park" (1993)

The story of the slave revolt aboard the "Amistad" becomes a Spielberg film, and an opera (1997)

Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Catherine Zeta-Jones on "The Terminal" (2004)

Adapting H.G. Wells' "War of the Worlds" to the big screen; and looking back on Orson Welles' notorious 1938 radio broadcast (2005)

David Edelstein reviews "Munich" (2005)

"Raiders" star Karen Allen returns in "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" (2008)

Translating the play "War Horse" to the big screen (2012)

How Ernie Cline's pop culture adventure "Ready Player One" became a movie (2018)

Spielberg discusses his most personal film, "The Fabelmans," about his parents' broken marriage (2022)

Spielberg on "Disclosure Day" and the cinema of alien visitations (2026)

GALLERY: Notable Deaths in 2026

A look back at the esteemed personalities who've left us this year, who'd touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.

GALLERY: Summer music highlights of 2026

Summer is the time to enjoy live music, indoors and out. Scroll through our gallery of some of 2026's leading musical acts, featuring images by CBS News photojournalist Jake Barlow and photographers Ed Spinelli and Kirstine Walton.

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

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