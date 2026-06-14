David Hockney: An appreciation David Hockney's constant experimentations in art gave us six decades of swimming pools and sun-drenched scenes, intimate portraits of friends, vibrant depictions of his native Yorkshire, and groundbreaking digital works. The British-born painter died on Thursday, June 11, 2026 at age 88. Correspondent Seth Doane offers an appreciation of the groundbreaking body of work, by an artist whom British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called one of the most important figures in contemporary art in both the 20th and 21st centuries.