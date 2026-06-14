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From the archives: Houston's wondrous Astrodome

Opened in 1965, the Astrodome in Houston was billed as the "Eighth Wonder of the World" – an enclosed, air-conditioned stadium with fake grass for major league baseball. But in 1999, when the Astros left for new digs, Houston held a party to celebrate the Dome's past, while seeking other spectacles (monster truck rallies, high-diving stunts, even chariot races) to fill seats. Correspondent Bill Geist covered the Astrodome's history in this Oct. 10, 1999 "Sunday Morning" report.
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