This week on "Sunday Morning" (July 5)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley



COVER STORY: The battle over Stars and Stripes

David Martin reports.

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ALMANAC: July 5

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.



U.S.: Celebrating the Fourth

Lee Cowan reports.

Luke Burbank "loves" to hear advice about how to grill. CBS News

COMMENTARY: Fire up the grill for a yearly ritual: Communing over BBQ skills (or lack thereof)

Do you have the "right stuff" when it comes to barbecuing? Lots of people believe they do, and they're more than happy to share their wisdom with you, even if unsolicited. Correspondent Luke Burbank is not one of those people.

A Wagyu Brothers burger. CBS News

FOOD: The quest for the best burger

The Wagyu Brothers, a Tokyo hamburger shop, aims to produce the best burger on Earth, using high-grade, hand-chopped Wagyu beef. Correspondent Adam Yamaguchi samples their Wagyu burger, and talks with hamburger expert George Motz about how, in a world of social media, the proliferation of information about burgers is making the competition for best burger more heated than ever.

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HEADLINES: The wedding of the century

Mo Rocca reports.



PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.



TV: Little House on the Prairie

Faith Salie reports.

To watch a trailer for "Little House on the Prairie," click on the video player below:

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"Little House on the Prairie" premieres July 9 on Netflix

A portrait of Thomas Paine, c. 1792, by Laurent Dabos. Heritage Art/Heritage Images via Getty Images

THESE UNITED STATES: Thomas Paine

Holly Williams reports.

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HARTMAN: TBD



Correspondent Tracy Smith with actor J.K. Simmons. CBS News

SUNDAY PROFILE: J.K. Simmons: A real character

J.K. Simmons, the Oscar-winning star of "Whiplash," relishes being a character actor. He talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about his role as a mob leader in the new MGM+ series "The Westies," and recalls the difficult early days of his career – and how an unexpected kindness from an actor friend helped him when he needed it most.

To watch a trailer for "The Westies" click on the video player below:

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David Bowie fans enjoy the album "The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars" at the Shibuya HiFi listening bar in Seattle. CBS News

MUSIC: Reclaiming the lost art of listening to music

Digital music gave us the technology, and the freedom, to listen to whatever we want, whenever we want. But more and more people are going back to older, analog ways of listening. Correspondent Conor Knighton checks out the Shibuya HiFi bar in Seattle, where curated listening sessions regularly sell out. He also meets artist and engineer Devon Turnbull, whose company, Ojas, designs high-end speakers and listening rooms for public and private spaces.

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U.S.: What would George Washington think of America today?

Mount Vernon, the home of our nation's first president, is the most-visited historic house in the U.S. But what do Americans visiting Mount Vernon – on the occasion of our country's 250th anniversary – think about what George Washington represents? And today, would the Founding Father recognize the nation he helped create? "Sunday Morning" national correspondent Robert Costa reports.

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NATURE: TBD



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

MARATHON: Happy 100th birthday Mel Brooks! (YouTube Video)

The writer-director behind such classics as "Young Frankenstein" and "Blazing Saddles" turns 100 years young on Sunday, June 28. Celebrate Mel Brooks' comic genius with these "Sunday Morning" stories:

A profile of Brooks and his love affair with wife Anne Bancroft (2019)

Judd Apatow on creating a documentary about his idol Mel Brooks (2026)

Gene Wilder, star of Brooks' "The Producers," "Young Frankenstein" and "Blazing Saddles" (2005)

Brooks' long-time straight man Carl Reiner (2015)

Carl Reiner and Mel Brooks on surviving COVID lockdowns (2020)

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Charles Kuralt on the Fourth of July (YouTube Video)

In 1990 the "Sunday Morning" host headlined a CBS special primetime broadcast, "On the Fourth of July with Charles Kuralt," remembering the many ways in which our nation marks its birthday. Enjoy this excerpt (rebroadcast on "Sunday Morning" July 1, 2007) marking Independence Day celebrations – parades and tubing down lazy rivers, axe throws and greased pig contests – from sea to shining sea.

MARATHON: These United States (YouTube Video)

As our nation marks its first 250 years, "Sunday Morning" examines some of the most remarkable and unique historical, technological and cultural elements of the American experience.

Lady Liberty

The Louisiana Purchase

Yellowstone National Park

Coney Island

Woody Guthrie's music of America

Tobacco, America's first cash crop

The rise of union power

The Golden Gate Bridge

A history of the Constitution

Brown v. Board of Education

Bright Ideas: Thomas Edison

The White House

Ken Burns on America's continuing revolution

Raising the flag

Walter Issacson on the greatest sentence ever written

Thanksgiving

The New Year's Eve ball drop

Voice of the civil rights movement

On the record: The gramophone

George Washington and climate change

Hollywood: The Dream Factory

An ode to baseball

The Marshall Plan

Broadway's George M. Cohan

GALLERY: Summer music highlights of 2026

Summer is the time to enjoy live music, indoors and out. Scroll through our gallery of some of 2026's leading musical acts, featuring images by CBS News photojournalist Jake Barlow and photographers Ed Spinelli and Kirstine Walton.

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

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Do you have sun art you wish to share with us? Email your suns to SundayMorningSuns@cbsnews.com.