This week on "Sunday Morning" (July 5)
The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)
Hosted by Jane Pauley
COVER STORY: The battle over Stars and Stripes
David Martin reports.
For more info:
ALMANAC: July 5
"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.
U.S.: Celebrating the Fourth
Lee Cowan reports.
COMMENTARY: Fire up the grill for a yearly ritual: Communing over BBQ skills (or lack thereof)
Do you have the "right stuff" when it comes to barbecuing? Lots of people believe they do, and they're more than happy to share their wisdom with you, even if unsolicited. Correspondent Luke Burbank is not one of those people.
FOOD: The quest for the best burger
The Wagyu Brothers, a Tokyo hamburger shop, aims to produce the best burger on Earth, using high-grade, hand-chopped Wagyu beef. Correspondent Adam Yamaguchi samples their Wagyu burger, and talks with hamburger expert George Motz about how, in a world of social media, the proliferation of information about burgers is making the competition for best burger more heated than ever.
For more info:
- Wagyu Brothers, Tokyo (Instagram)
- Author and restaurateur George Motz
- "Hamburger America: A State-by-State Guide to 220 of the Greatest Burger Joints Across the Country (Revised and Expanded Fourth Edition)" by George Motz (Running Press Adult), in Trade Paperback, eBook and Audio formats, available via Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Bookshop.org
HEADLINES: The wedding of the century
Mo Rocca reports.
PASSAGE: In memoriam
"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.
TV: Little House on the Prairie
Faith Salie reports.
To watch a trailer for "Little House on the Prairie," click on the video player below:
For more info:
- "Little House on the Prairie" premieres July 9 on Netflix
THESE UNITED STATES: Thomas Paine
Holly Williams reports.
For more info:
- "Common Sense" by Thomas Paine (Project Gutenberg)
- Paul Myles, Thomas Paine Historical Association
- "The Rise of Thomas Paine and the Case of the Officers of Excise" by Paul Myles (Thomas Paine Society UK), in Trade Paperback and eBook formats, available via Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Bookshop.org
- Historic Bull House, Lewes, England
- The White Hart, Lewes, England
HARTMAN: TBD
SUNDAY PROFILE: J.K. Simmons: A real character
J.K. Simmons, the Oscar-winning star of "Whiplash," relishes being a character actor. He talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about his role as a mob leader in the new MGM+ series "The Westies," and recalls the difficult early days of his career – and how an unexpected kindness from an actor friend helped him when he needed it most.
To watch a trailer for "The Westies" click on the video player below:
For more info:
- "The Westies" debuts July 12 on MGM+
- "Heart of the Beast" opens in theaters Sept. 25
- "The Brink of War" opens in theaters Aug. 14
- Thanks to Joe Allen Restaurant, New York City
MUSIC: Reclaiming the lost art of listening to music
Digital music gave us the technology, and the freedom, to listen to whatever we want, whenever we want. But more and more people are going back to older, analog ways of listening. Correspondent Conor Knighton checks out the Shibuya HiFi bar in Seattle, where curated listening sessions regularly sell out. He also meets artist and engineer Devon Turnbull, whose company, Ojas, designs high-end speakers and listening rooms for public and private spaces.
For more info:
- Shibuya HiFi, Seattle | HiFi Schedule
- Tracks & Tales international guide to listening spaces
- ESP HiFi, Denver
- in between days, St. Petersburg, Fla.
- noma hi-fi, Edina, Minn.
- XO HiFi, Kansas City, Mo. (Instagram)
- Devon Turnbull (Ojas)
- Exhibition: "HiFi Pursuit Listening Room Dream No. 3" by multi-disciplinary artist Devon Turnbull, at Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum, New York City (through July 19)
- Exhibition: "Art of Noise," at Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum, New York City (through Aug. 16)
U.S.: What would George Washington think of America today?
Mount Vernon, the home of our nation's first president, is the most-visited historic house in the U.S. But what do Americans visiting Mount Vernon – on the occasion of our country's 250th anniversary – think about what George Washington represents? And today, would the Founding Father recognize the nation he helped create? "Sunday Morning" national correspondent Robert Costa reports.
For more info:
See also:
- George Washington's final years ("Sunday Morning")
- The truth about George Washington ("Sunday Morning")
NATURE: TBD
WEB EXCLUSIVES:
MARATHON: Happy 100th birthday Mel Brooks! (YouTube Video)
The writer-director behind such classics as "Young Frankenstein" and "Blazing Saddles" turns 100 years young on Sunday, June 28. Celebrate Mel Brooks' comic genius with these "Sunday Morning" stories:
- A profile of Brooks and his love affair with wife Anne Bancroft (2019)
- Judd Apatow on creating a documentary about his idol Mel Brooks (2026)
- Gene Wilder, star of Brooks' "The Producers," "Young Frankenstein" and "Blazing Saddles" (2005)
- Brooks' long-time straight man Carl Reiner (2015)
- Carl Reiner and Mel Brooks on surviving COVID lockdowns (2020)
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Charles Kuralt on the Fourth of July (YouTube Video)
In 1990 the "Sunday Morning" host headlined a CBS special primetime broadcast, "On the Fourth of July with Charles Kuralt," remembering the many ways in which our nation marks its birthday. Enjoy this excerpt (rebroadcast on "Sunday Morning" July 1, 2007) marking Independence Day celebrations – parades and tubing down lazy rivers, axe throws and greased pig contests – from sea to shining sea.
MARATHON: These United States (YouTube Video)
As our nation marks its first 250 years, "Sunday Morning" examines some of the most remarkable and unique historical, technological and cultural elements of the American experience.
- Lady Liberty
- The Louisiana Purchase
- Yellowstone National Park
- Coney Island
- Woody Guthrie's music of America
- Tobacco, America's first cash crop
- The rise of union power
- The Golden Gate Bridge
- A history of the Constitution
- Brown v. Board of Education
- Bright Ideas: Thomas Edison
- The White House
- Ken Burns on America's continuing revolution
- Raising the flag
- Walter Issacson on the greatest sentence ever written
- Thanksgiving
- The New Year's Eve ball drop
- Voice of the civil rights movement
- On the record: The gramophone
- George Washington and climate change
- Hollywood: The Dream Factory
- An ode to baseball
- The Marshall Plan
- Broadway's George M. Cohan
GALLERY: Summer music highlights of 2026
Summer is the time to enjoy live music, indoors and out. Scroll through our gallery of some of 2026's leading musical acts, featuring images by CBS News photojournalist Jake Barlow and photographers Ed Spinelli and Kirstine Walton.
The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.
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