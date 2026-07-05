The battle over Stars and Stripes Stars and Stripes, the newspaper for the American military, is part of the Department of Defense, but has long taken pride in its editorial independence. Under the Trump administration, however, the Pentagon's chief spokesman has vowed to rid the paper of "woke distractions," and the deputy secretary of defense has imposed restrictions on what it can publish (including banning news stories by the Associated Press). CBS News national defense correspondent David Martin reports on fears that a source of independent news for the military could be turned into what the paper's former ombudsman (who was fired after writing a column critical of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth) calls "a public affairs propaganda machine."