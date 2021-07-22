This week on "Sunday Morning" (July 25)

Host: Jane Pauley

COVER STORY: Surviving locked-in syndrome: How one man confounded expectations of death

Rushed to a Massachusetts emergency room four years ago, Jacob Haendel exhibited signs of stroke. Doctors thought Haendel was in a vegetative state and would soon die, but the 28-year-old was very much awake and conscious, suffering from locked-in syndrome – a purgatory between life and death. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with Haendel about his extraordinarily rare medical trauma, and about his remarkable recovery.

An installation view of "Alice Neel: People Come First," at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art. CBS News

ART: Artist Alice Neel, a collector of souls

While the art world was celebrating abstract expressionism and other avant-garde movements, American artist Alice Neel (1900-1984) captured humanity in her radical figurative paintings that revealed the complexity and dignity of her often-overlooked subjects. Correspondent Faith Salie visits an exhibit of Neel's work, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, that spotlights the artist's humanism.

After the pandemic limited its performance schedule to streaming options, Wolf Trap will soon welcome back audiences at full capacity. CBS News

PARKS: Audiences return to Wolf Trap

The only national park devoted to the performing arts, Wolf Trap in Virginia is once again showcasing great performances surrounded by the great outdoors. Correspondent Conor Knighton reports on the park's past and present, just in time for their 50th anniversary season.

Little Island, in New York's Hudson River. CBS News

RECREATION: New York's newest island, a man-made gift to the city

Replacing a derelict pier on the Hudson River, Little Island is a new public space and performance venue constructed on top of concrete pilings shaped like tulips. Correspondent Martha Teichner talks with billionaire Barry Diller and his wife, fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg, about their $260 million present to New York City.

Correspondent David Pogue dares to ride the Cyclone at New York's Coney Island, the second-steepest wooden rollercoaster in the world. CBS News

RECREATION: How Coney Island became the people's playground

Amusement park rides and sideshows, hot dogs, and mermaid parades: Coney Island, a tiny stretch of beachfront in Brooklyn, has left an indelible mark on the world's popular imagination for nearly 150 years. Correspondent David Pogue rides a rollercoaster of history in exploring the allure of the New York seaside resort.

Actress Geena Davis. CBS News

SUNDAY PROFILE: Geena Davis on increasing opportunities for women on screen

Thirty years after the Oscar-winning actress starred in the transcendent tale of female friendship "Thelma and Louise," Geena Davis is still fighting to improve opportunities for women in the film industry. She talked with correspondent Tracy Smith about seeking change in front of, and behind, the camera; playing an athlete (and becoming one); and what she'd like her headstone to read.

TRAVEL: A sense of direction: Finding your way without GPS

Many creatures of the animal kingdom share a unique sense of navigation, but not all humans are so gifted. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook (who describes himself as "direction-challenged") shares tips from experts about how better to steer ourselves through uncharted territory – and get back again.

