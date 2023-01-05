This week on "Sunday Morning" (January 8)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

COVER STORY: The key to finding happiness

A decades-long study conducted by Harvard University has found that happiness comes not from money, looks or fame, but from meaningful human relationships. Correspondent Susan Spencer talks with Dr. Robert Waldinger, co-author of "The Good Life," about how to measure the value of friendships; with the head of Gallup, whose polls tell us world unhappiness is at an all-time high; and with experts who say it is never too late in life to find happiness, or best friends – if you put in the time.

ART: A monument to MLK and Coretta Scott King's love

"The Embrace," a 22-foot-tall bronze sculpture to be unveiled at Boston Common on January 13, was inspired by a photograph of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King hugging after they learned the civil rights leader had won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964. Correspondent Nancy Giles talks with sculptor Hank Willis Thomas, and with Imari Paris Jeffries, executive director of Embrace Boston, about the effort to create a monument to love, belonging and hope.

U.S.: "Every day a holiday" on the National Day Calendar

National Taco Day, National Talk in an Elevator Day, and National Lima Bean Respect Day are examples of days that aren't quite national holidays, but which provide excuses for fun (and, in the case of some companies, good marketing opportunities). Correspondent Luke Burbank meets the folks behind the National Day Calendar, where every day provides a reason to celebrate something, from the obvious (pizza) to the obscure (scribbling).

MOVIES: Michelle Yeoh on "Everything, Everywhere, All at Once"

Actress Michelle Yeoh, who rose to fame in Hong Kong action films and gained international attention as a "Bond girl," is a frontrunner for an Oscar nomination for her performance in the trippy "Everything, Everywhere, All at Once." She talked with correspondent Seth Doane about her performance in the multi-layered role, and what it means for her to be riding high on a career wave at age 60.

To watch a trailer for "Everything, Everywhere, All at Once," click on the video player below:

BUSINESS: Pendleton blankets: A thread to the past

Pendleton Woolen Mills, in Pendleton, Ore., has been part of the fabric of the community since the early 1900s. Correspondent Conor Knighton looks at how the company's products, including its signature blankets, tell the story of the American West, as well as feature patterns honoring Native American traditions.

BUSINESS: Mark Cuban's latest prescription for success

The billionaire entrepreneur and owner of the Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban, has launched the Cost-Plus Drug Company, which aims to change the way we fill our prescriptions. Correspondent Jim Axelrod talks with the 64-year-old Cuban about the role good fortune has played in creating his great fortune.

HISTORY: WIN - How Gerald Ford tried to whip inflation with a button

In the mid-1970s inflation was so high, President Gerald Ford referred to it as "public enemy number one." To combat inflation that had risen to 12%, he instituted a slogan, "Whip Inflation Now," created by a Madison Avenue ad agency as a rallying cry for the American people. Correspondent Mo Rocca looks back on an idea whose detractors regarded as "unbelievable stupidity."

SCIENCE: Coastal residents on climate change: "The ocean's coming for you."

A new NASA report says sea levels along U.S. coastlines are expected to rise as much as 12 inches by 2050, and by the end of the century 13 million Americans could be displaced and $1 trillion worth of property inundated. Correspondent Ben Tracy looks at how residents of North Carolina's Barrier Islands, Galveston, Texas, and Pacifica, Calif., are grappling with changing coastlines, engaged in a battle that Mother Nature is winning.

