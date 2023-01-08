"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 1/8 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Susan Spencer looks at how friendships are the key to happiness. Plus: Jim Axelrod sits down with entrepreneur Mark Cuban; Seth Doane talks with actress Michelle Yeoh about her acclaimed performance in "Everything, Everywhere, All at Once"; Ben Tracy examines how climate change is reshaping U.S. coastlines; Nancy Giles interviews the sculptor of a memorial honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King; Luke Burbank checks out how days are celebrated on the National Day Calendar; and Mo Rocca looks back at how President Gerald Ford sought to "whip" inflation … with a button.