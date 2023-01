"The Embrace": A monument to love "The Embrace," a 22-foot-tall bronze sculpture to be unveiled at Boston Common on January 13, was inspired by a photograph of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King hugging after they learned the civil rights leader had won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964. Correspondent Nancy Giles talks with sculptor Hank Willis Thomas, and with Imari Paris Jeffries, executive director of Embrace Boston, about the effort to create a monument to love, belonging and hope.