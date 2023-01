Climate change impacts on U.S. coastlines A new NASA report says sea levels along U.S. coastlines are expected to rise as much as 12 inches by 2050, and by the end of the century 13 million Americans could be displaced and $1 trillion worth of property inundated. Correspondent Ben Tracy looks at how residents of North Carolina's Barrier Islands, Galveston, Texas, and Pacifica, Calif., are grappling with changing coastlines, engaged in a battle that Mother Nature is winning.