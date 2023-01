Gerald Ford's weapon against inflation: A button In the mid-1970s inflation was so high, President Gerald Ford referred to it as "public enemy #1." To combat inflation that had risen to 12%, he instituted a slogan, "Whip Inflation Now," created by a Madison Avenue ad agency as a rallying cry for the American people. Correspondent Mo Rocca looks back on an idea whose detractors regarded as "unbelievable stupidity."