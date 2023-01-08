CBS News App
Jan. 6 Probe
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
The key to finding happiness
Kevin McCarthy wins speaker race after 4 days and 15 rounds of voting
A monument to MLK and Coretta Scott King's love
Poll: Inflation, cooperation, investigation? Americans weigh in on new Congress
"WIN": How Gerald Ford tried to whip inflation with a button
How to use an automated external defibrillator (AED) on someone in cardiac arrest
Biden heads to Texas for firsthand look at situation along U.S.-Mexico border
Iranian man arrested in Germany suspected of plotting chemical attack
Never-before-seen photos and details about accused Idaho killer
CBS News poll — Americans on 2023: Things get better, but still not good
Transcript: Rep. Veronica Escobar on "Face the Nation"
Take the happiness survey
"48 Hours" show schedule
Hamlin makes first public comments since cardiac arrest: "The love is felt"
Louisiana girl, 7, dies after pit bull attack; dog's owner arrested
5 basketball players for Chicago college hospitalized after workout
2 hurt after small plane crashes into storage building in Washington state
6-year-old shot teacher at Virginia elementary school, police say
Illinois House approves assault weapons ban, bill heads to state Senate
More powerful storms to hit California, West this weekend
Video shows border agent slamming migrant to the ground, officials confirm
Most people who ended up with long COVID started with a mild case, new study shows
Idaho student murders: A timeline of the killings and arrest
5 dead in North Carolina apparent murder-suicide
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Water linked to better health
A new study on the benefits of hydration from the National Institutes of Health shows that adults who stay well-hydrated tend to live longer than those who don't. "Sunday Morning" anchor Jane Pauley reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On