Michelle Yeoh on "Everything, Everywhere, All at Once" Actress Michelle Yeoh, who rose to fame in Hong Kong action films and gained international attention as a "Bond girl," is a frontrunner for an Oscar nomination for her performance in the trippy "Everything, Everywhere, All at Once." She talked with correspondent Seth Doane about her performance in the multi-layered role, and what it means for her to be riding high on a career wave at age 60.