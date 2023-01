Friendships, the key to happiness A decades-long study conducted by Harvard University has found that happiness comes not from money, looks or fame, but from meaningful human relationships. Correspondent Susan Spencer talks with Dr. Robert Waldinger, co-author of "The Good Life," about how to measure the value of friendships; with the head of Gallup, whose polls tell us world unhappiness is at an all-time high; and with experts who say it is never too late in life to find happiness, or best friends – if you put in the time.