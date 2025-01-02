This week on "Sunday Morning" (January 5)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Guest host: Lee Cowan

A New York Philharmonic rehearsal for its live-to-film concert of Steven Spielberg's "Jaws," featuring the music of John Williams. CBS News

COVER STORY: Film concerts: Performing movie music live

An increasingly popular symphony orchestra concert is a movie screening accompanied by a live performance of the film's music—reeling in new audiences to the concert hall. Correspondent David Pogue attends a New York Philharmonic screening of "Jaws," featuring John Williams' iconic score, and finds out how the technically complicated concert is managed.

For more info:



ALMANAC: January 5

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.



U.S.: The brilliant, unique world of child prodigies

Math and physics are mere child's play to 12-year-old Suborno Bari, a child prodigy who began giving university lectures at age 7. Correspondent Susan Spencer talks with Suborno, who is currently attending New York University. She also talks with experts who explain what characterizes children who excel at science, music, chess or abstract art as prodigies.

For more info:

A recent exhibit at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMoMA) featured some of the more than 100 pieces from Creative Growth that the museum acquired to mark the art center's 50th anniversary. CBS News

ARTS: How Oakland's Creative Growth enabled generations of artists

In 1974, psychologist Elias Katz and his wife Florence, an artist, started Creative Growth Art Center, a space where artists with disabilities could make art, some of which has been acquired and shown at such institutions as the Museum of Modern Art, the Smithsonian American Art Museum, and the Venice Biennale. After 50 years, Creative Growth is still going strong, and has provided a model for nearly 100 similar art spaces nationwide. Correspondent Luke Burbank reports.

For more info:

Correspondent Seth Doane with actress Tilda Swinton, star of "The Room Next Door." CBS News

MOVIES: Tilda Swinton on playing a life's end in "The Room Next Door"

In Pedro Almodóvar's acclaimed new film, "The Room Next Door," Tilda Swinton stars opposite Julianne Moore as a woman with a terminal cancer diagnosis, who seeks to die on her own terms and timeline. The Academy Award-winning actress talks with correspondent Seth Doane about being shy; the influence of director Derek Jarman (who hired Swinton for her first film); and what informs her relationship with fashion.

To watch a trailer for "The Room Next Door" click on the video player below:

For more info:

Pedro Almodóvar's "The Room Next Door," released by Sony Pictures Classics, is now playing in select theaters



PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.

A sunrise captured by Michigan photographer Bugsy Sailor. Bugsy Sailor

PHOTOGRAPHY: Rise and shine with Bugsy Sailor, the sunrise photographer

Six years ago, Bugsy Sailor began photographing the sun every day rising upon Michigan's Upper Peninsula, capturing kaleidoscope colors, shoreline and sky, turbulence and stillness. His streak continues, and his online following is encouraging him to continue his project into the future. Correspondent Faith Salie reports.

For more info:

Actor Adrien Brody, now starring in "The Brutalist." CBS News

MOVIES: Adrien Brody on "The Brutalist"

In the sweeping new period drama "The Brutalist," Adrien Brody stars as László Toth, a Jewish Hungarian architect who survives the horrors of World War II, and seeks to rebuild his career after emigrating to America. Brody talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about his own family's emigration experience, and of navigating film work ranging from his Oscar-winning performance in "The Pianist" to the whimsy of Wes Anderson.

To watch a trailer for "The Brutalist" click on the video player below:

For more info:

Brady Corbet's "The Brutalist," released by A24, is playing in select theaters in 70mm

Jimmy Carter's years after the White House were the most productive and inspiring of any former president. CBS News

IN MEMORIAM: Jimmy Carter: A man of vision, faith and humility

Elected in 1976 in the aftermath of Watergate, Jimmy Carter, the little-known governor of Georgia, believed he had a responsibility to restore Americans' faith in the integrity of their government. The 39th president accomplished much during his one term in office, but then Carter launched what just might be the most productive post-White House career in history. Correspondent Rita Braver looks back on the remarkable life of a public servant and Nobel Peace Prize-winner, and talks with Carter's son, Chip; former Carter aide Stuart Eizenstat; and biographer Jonathan Alter, about Jimmy Carter's legacy.

For more info:

READ AN EXCERPT: "His Very Best: Jimmy Carter, A Life" by Jonathan Alter

From 2006: Jimmy Carter on life after the White House (Video)

From 2018: Jimmy Carter's journey of faith (Video)



COMMENTARY: Jimmy Carter and his love of America's music

"Sunday Morning" contributor Bill Flanagan remembers the former president's love of music, and how his celebrations of America's musical heritage spanned the genres of country, gospel, classical, jazz, blues and rock 'n' roll.



NATURE: Bald Eagles





WEB EXCLUSIVES:

FROM THE ARCHIVES: "Alice" star Linda Lavin (YouTube Video)

Tony Award-winning actress Linda Lavin, who starred in the classic sitcom "Alice," died on December 29, 2024, at the age of 87. In this August 2, 2020 "Sunday Morning" interview, Lavin talked with correspondent Mo Rocca about her work since the beginning of the COVID pandemic – from releasing a new album to performing weekly online concerts – and how much of her success derived from the fact that she always advocated for herself.

"SUNDAY MORNING" MARATHON: Ringing in the New Year (YouTube Video)

Enjoy these classic "Sunday Morning" features just right for celebrating the New Year: Mo Rocca offers a history of New Year's Resolutions; Bill Geist witnesses a New Year's Eve tradition in Clay County, North Carolina - the midnight dropping of the opossum; Faith Salie and comedian Michael Ian Black offer their takes on New Year's Resolutions; Rita Braver examines the story behind the song "Auld Lang Syne"; Bill Geist takes the role of designated driver seriously, checking out water options to imbibe on New Year's Eve; and Serena Altschul offers some sobering advice about that other New Year's Eve tradition, the hangover.

"SUNDAY MORNING" MARATHON: Jim Gaffigan's advice and lessons from 2024 (YouTube Video)

Comedian Jim Gaffigan offered his thoughts and advice to "CBS Sunday Morning" viewers in 2024. Here's a look back at some of the lessons and commentary he shared.

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter; Facebook; Instagram; YouTube; TikTok; and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!