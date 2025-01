Small wonders: The brilliant, unique world of child prodigies Math and physics are mere child's play to 12-year-old Suborno Bari, a child prodigy who began giving university lectures at age 7. Correspondent Susan Spencer talks with Suborno, who is currently attending New York University. She also talks with experts who explain what characterizes children who excel at science, music, chess or abstract art as prodigies. "Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.