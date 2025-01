Tilda Swinton on "The Room Next Door" In Pedro Almodóvar's acclaimed new film, "The Room Next Door," Tilda Swinton stars opposite Julianne Moore as a woman with a terminal cancer diagnosis, who seeks to die on her own terms and timeline. The Academy Award-winning actress talks with correspondent Seth Doane about being shy; the influence of director Derek Jarman (who hired Swinton for her first film); and what informs her relationship with fashion.