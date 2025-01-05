How Oakland's Creative Growth enabled generations of artists In 1974, psychologist Elias Katz and his wife Florence, an artist, started Creative Growth Art Center, a space where artists with disabilities could make art, some of which has been acquired and shown at such institutions as the Museum of Modern Art, the Smithsonian American Art Museum, and the Venice Biennale. After 50 years, Creative Growth is still going strong, and has provided a model for nearly 100 similar art spaces nationwide. Correspondent Luke Burbank reports. [Photos courtesy of: California Department of State Hospitals; Cheryl Dunn; John Michael Kohler Arts Center, Sheboygan, Wis.; Museum of Modern Art, New York City; Diana Rothery; Michaela Schulz; Smithsonian American Art Museum, Washington, D.C.; Venice Biennale/Andrea Avezzù.]