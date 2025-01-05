1/5: Sunday Morning Guest host: Lee Cowan. In our cover story, David Pogue explores the increasingly popular screenings of films where orchestras perform the music live. Also: Seth Doane sits down with actress Tilda Swinton, starring in the new film “The Room Next Door”; Tracy Smith profiles actor Adrien Brody, star of “The Brutalist”; Susan Spencer looks at the unique world of child prodigies; Faith Salie joins Michigan photographer Bugsy Sailor, who has been capturing sunrises every morning for the past six years; Luke Burbank visits an Oakland center where disabled artists create their work; Rita Braver looks back at the remarkable life of former President Jimmy Carter, who died at age 100; and Bill Flanagan discusses Carter’s love of American music in all its varied genres.