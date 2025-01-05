The unlikely life story of Jimmy Carter Elected in 1976 in the aftermath of Watergate, Jimmy Carter, the little-known governor of Georgia, believed he had a responsibility to restore Americans' faith in the integrity of their government. The 39th president accomplished much during his one term in office, but then Carter launched what just might be the most productive post-White House career in history. Correspondent Rita Braver looks back on the remarkable life of a public servant and Nobel Peace Prize-winner, and talks with Carter's son, Chip; former Carter aide Stuart Eizenstat; and biographer Jonathan Alter, about Jimmy Carter's legacy.