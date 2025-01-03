From the archives: Jimmy Carter and Gerald Ford, from rivals to friends In 1976 Georgia Governor Jimmy Carter ran a heated campaign against incumbent President Gerald Ford. But in a development that seems increasingly foreign to today's partisan environment, the two political foes became friends after Carter himself left the White House. In this "Sunday Morning" report that originally aired February 20, 2000, CBS News correspondent Lesley Stahl talked with the two ex-presidents about their mutual respect. Stahl also spoke with presidential historian Douglas Brinkley, who described Ford and Carter as examples of honesty and integrity in politics.