Adrien Brody on "The Brutalist" In the sweeping new period drama "The Brutalist," Adrien Brody stars as László Toth, a Jewish Hungarian architect who survives the horrors of World War II, and seeks to rebuild his career after emigrating to America. Brody talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about his own family's emigration experience, and of navigating film work ranging from his Oscar-winning performance in "The Pianist" to the whimsy of Wes Anderson.