This week on "Sunday Morning" (January 26)

COVER STORY: The science of pop music

What goes into creating a hit song? Are there formulas or tricks that will help you craft the next #1 smash? David Pogue talks with Neil Sedaka, Ashford & Simpson's Valerie Simpson, and author John Seabrook ("The Song Machine") about the genius of pop songs, and then collaborates with producer Oak Felder on a song that undoubtedly will be the next big hit.

For more info:



GRAMMY AWARDS: By the Numbers



MUSIC: From the slums of Madagascar arise young boys' songs of joy

In the capital of Madagascar, an island nation where nearly 80 percent of people eke out a living on less than $2 a day, an unexpected sound emerges from the slums of the capital, Antananarivo: Zaza Kanto, an a capella group of boys, ages 11 to 16, whose haunting sounds and viral videos have elevated them to national fame. They've also earned praise from Fredo Austin, of the band Freedom's Boombox, who mentored the young men as part of an exchange program called American Music Abroad. Seth Doane reports.

For more info:



HARTMAN: TBD



MUSIC: Conductor Gustavo Dudamel

Conductor Gustavo Dudamel, music director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, is a rock star of the classical world, and he brings that star power when he leads young musicians in schools and colleges across the country. An ambassador of the sublime, he talks with John Dickerson about the transformative power of music, and shares his infectious excitement in performances that transmit the necessity of making art a part of your life.

For more info:

Grammy Award-nominee DJ Khaled (right), with correspondent Kelefa Sanneh. CBS News

MUSIC: DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled has worked with some of the biggest artists in music (Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Drake), and he went on tour as Beyoncé's opening act twice. His songs are all-star collaborations, and he's been making hits for more than a decade. The son of Palestinian immigrants, he's a radio DJ, producer and New York Times bestselling author who is nominated for a Grammy for the song "Higher," a partnership with John Legend and rapper Nipsey Hussle. Kelefa Sanneh sits down with the man who calls himself the "Quincy Jones of hip hop."

PREVIEW: Multi-talented Grammy-nominee DJ Khaled tells "Sunday Morning" he's a "genius"

For more info:

Raffi serenades his audience. CBS News

MUSIC: Raffi, the children's troubadour

For more than 40 years the folk singer-turned-rock star to kids has been singing songs to delight the young at heart. Serena Altschul sits down with Raffi Cavoukian, whose hits like "Baby Beluga" and "Bananaphone" have appealed to multiple generations of fans.

You can stream Raffi's album "Dog on the Floor" by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):

For more info:

Because of the debilitating symptoms of Meniere's Disease, which has affected his hearing, the frontman of Huey Lewis and the News says their upcoming album, "Weather," will likely be their last. CBS News

MUSIC: Huey Lewis

Huey Lewis and the News are in the mood to celebrate, joking about their age as they prepare for the release of what is almost certainly their last album, titled "Weather." At 69, Lewis, who has performed in bands for most of his life, had no intention of slowing down, but his diagnosis of Meniere's Disease – a hearing disorder which has affected his voice – has made the decision for him. John Blackstone reports.

PREVIEW: Huey Lewis talks hearing loss and the end of his singing career

For more info:



PASSAGE: TBD



Songwriter Allee Willis. CBS News

MUSIC: Songwriter Allee Willis

Allee Willis grew up in Detroit and was raised on the sounds of Motown, though she never learned to play music. After recording an album in 1974, Willis turned her focus to songwriting, creating hits for such artists as Bonnie Raitt, Ray Charles, Sister Sledge, Cyndi Lauper, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Patti LaBelle (which won her a Grammy). She also earned a second Grammy, and a Tony Award nomination, for the Broadway musical "The Color Purple." Nancy Giles talked last year with Willis, who died last month at age 72.

For more info:



CALENDAR: Week of January 27

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



NATURE: Bird songs



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

Andy Warhol's "Mao" at the Orange County Museum of Art (OCMA) in Santa Ana, California. Orange County Museum of Art

TAKE FIVE: Arts & events around the U.S. (January 24)

Check out the "Sunday Morning" listings of events this coming week.



The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and at 1 p.m. ET. You can also watch a rebroadcast of "Sunday Morning" on the cable channel Pop TV beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET./9:30 a.m. PT.

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and CBS All Access, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning) and at cbssundaymorning.com.



You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!