This week on "Sunday Morning" (January 14)

Guest host: David Pogue

A participant in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series at Polignano a Mare, Italy. CBS News

COVER STORY: Reaching the heights of professional cliff diving

Professional cliff divers plunge from platforms as high as nine stories tall, all while being judged for their artistry as they twist and flip at 65 miles per hour. They compete on a six-country tour as part of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series. Correspondent Seth Doane watches a competition in the Italian coastal town of Polignano a Mare, and speaks with athletes Molly Carlson, Aidan Heslop and Ellie Smart about what it takes to compete in this jaw-dropping sport.

ALMANAC: January 14

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.

Kate and Justin Cox, in her first television interview since the Texas Supreme Court ruled that she did not qualify for an abortion. CBS News

HEADLINES: Texas mother Kate Cox on the outcome of her legal fight for an abortion: "It was crushing"

Last August, tests revealed that Kate Cox, a mother of two in Texas, was pregnant with a child that had Trisomy 18, a genetic condition that causes severe developmental problems. According to Cox's doctors, the prognosis for the baby was death before or shortly after birth, and Cox's future fertility was at risk. She sued to receive an abortion under Texas law which bans the procedure in nearly all cases, but found herself caught in a legal battle with the state's attorney general. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Kate Cox, her husband Justin and with their lawyer, Molly Duane, about the court decisions that forced Cox to leave Texas for the medical procedure.

U.S. The Frozen Dead Guy residing at a "haunted" hotel

The Stanley Hotel, in Estes Park, Colorado, is renowned for its history, its isolation (it inspired Stephen King's "The Shining"), and now as the home for Bredo Morstøl, a deceased Norwegian whose remains had been kept on ice since 1989, and which are now cryogenically frozen. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with hotel entrepreneur John Cullen about Morstøl, the long-celebrated "Frozen Dead Guy," and his move to the Stanley.

Correspondent Mo Rocca with actress Greta Lee, star of the film "Past Lives." CBS News

MOVIES: Greta Lee on how the success of "Past Lives" changed her life

In the acclaimed romantic drama "Past Lives," Greta Lee stars as Nora, a Korean-born playwright living in New York who reunites with her Korean childhood crush. Lee, a Golden Globe-nominee for her performance, talks with correspondent Mo Rocca about her stage and TV roles playing women outside of the box; and how her latest film has brought her into awards contention.

To watch a trailer for "Past Lives" click on the video player below:

PASSAGE: In memoriam





THEATER: "How to Dance in Ohio": How an autism journey landed on Broadway

David Pogue reports.

HARTMAN: Juneteenth founder



TV: Sofia Vergara on remaking herself as "Griselda"

Jonathan Vigliotti reports.

To watch a trailer for "Griselda" click on the video player below:

SCIENCE: Pee-cycling: Turning urine into fertilizer

Researchers around the world are studying the use of recycled human urine as agricultural fertilizer, to return precious nutrients and minerals to the soil. Correspondent Faith Salie talks with representatives of the Rich Earth Institute about the process of collecting, pasteurizing and distributing massive quantities of pee, and with farmers and gardeners in Vermont who are using urine on their land.

POLITICS: Iowa caucuses

WEB EXCLUSIVES:

THE BOOK REPORT: Ron Charles' favorite novels of 2023 | Watch Video

The Washington Post book reviewer offers his picks for the best fiction of the year.

