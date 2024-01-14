Sofía Vergara on remaking herself as "Griselda" We came to know Sofía Vergara as the feisty, funny Gloria Pritchett in the long-running sitcom "Modern Family." Now she's back in "Griselda," a new Netflix series about Griselda Blanco, a Colombian cartel leader known as "The Black Widow," who, it was rumored, had ordered the deaths of hundreds of people. Correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti talks with Vergara about taking on the brutally challenging role (and about the prosthetics that dramatically transformed her appearance). He also talks with director Andrés Baiz and writer Eric Newman (known for the hit series "Narcos"), about the "big leap" taken by Vergara.