The Frozen Dead Guy residing at a "haunted" Colorado hotel The Stanley Hotel, in Estes Park, Colorado, is renowned for its history, its isolation (it inspired Stephen King's "The Shining"), and now as the home for Bredo Morstøl, a deceased Norwegian whose remains had been kept on ice since 1989, and which are now cryogenically frozen. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with hotel entrepreneur John Cullen about Morstøl, the long-celebrated "Frozen Dead Guy," and his move to the Stanley.