Trump's court cases overshadowing Iowa caucuses On Monday Republicans in Iowa will caucus for their presidential nominee. The frontrunner is a man whose legal woes, from 91 criminal indictments to a civil fraud trial, are testing the GOP's willingness to raise him as their standard-bearer once again. CBS News chief election & campaign correspondent Robert Costa looks at how Donald Trump's rhetoric and grievances in and out of the courtroom are playing out on the campaign trail.