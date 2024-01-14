Watch CBS News

1/14: Sunday Morning

Guest host: David Pogue. In our cover story, Seth Doane looks at the daring exploits of professional cliff divers. Also: Tracy Smith sits down with Kate Cox for her first TV interview since the Texas Supreme Court ruled against her in her legal fight for an abortion; Jonathan Vigliotti talks with actress Sofía Vergara, who transformed herself into a ruthless druglord for the Netflix series "Griselda"; Mo Rocca profiles actress Greta Lee, star of "Past Lives"; David Pogue meets the creatives behind the Broadway musical "How to Dance in Ohio," including autistic members of its cast; Robert Costa reports on Monday's Iowa caucuses; Lee Cowan visits the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colo., whose newest resident is a Norwegian who's been dead for more than 30 years; and Faith Salie examines how a Vermont organization is recycling human urine as agricultural fertilizer.
